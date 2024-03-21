CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after acquiring an additional 485,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

