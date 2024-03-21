Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Robert F. Freda Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Robert F. Freda sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.73, for a total transaction of $24,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $245.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $247.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

