Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lowered by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 2.6 %

CMI stock traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.48. 967,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.88. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $296.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.91.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

