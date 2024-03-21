Cronos One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.98 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $28.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00082605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

