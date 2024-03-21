Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.72 billion and $33.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00081463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

