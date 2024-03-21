Critical Comparison: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.18 $2.02 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $39.31 million 1.13 $7.35 million $0.71 6.48

Profitability

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CaliberCos.

This table compares CaliberCos and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89% Comstock Holding Companies 16.79% 23.35% 17.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CaliberCos and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats CaliberCos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

