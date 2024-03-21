Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $319.20 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $319.20 million and $171.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003365 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

