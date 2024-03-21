Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.76

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.76 and last traded at $134.15, with a volume of 1765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.