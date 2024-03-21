CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of CSGP opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

