Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.