Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 35,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 134,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, Citigroup raised Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

