Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $524.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.89. The firm has a market cap of $406.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

