Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,389. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

