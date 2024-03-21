Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,599. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

