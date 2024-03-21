Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.13. 216,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

