CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $304,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

