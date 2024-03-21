Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.36. 1,134,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,101,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $333,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

