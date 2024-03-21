Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CNM opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States.

