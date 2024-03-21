Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

