Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,803 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $54,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,128 shares in the company, valued at $304,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,863 shares of company stock worth $9,622,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

