Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 377,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,546. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

