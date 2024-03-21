Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RL stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $188.95. 185,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

