Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

