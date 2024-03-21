Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.31. 858,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $114.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

