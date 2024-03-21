Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $749.88. 576,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,314. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $332.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

