Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.80. 900,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,200. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

