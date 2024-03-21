Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $722,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 127.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 634.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $13.61 on Thursday, reaching $437.99. 77,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $439.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

