Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.20. 385,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.33.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

