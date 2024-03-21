Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1,149.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.72. 142,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.