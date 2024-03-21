Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in N-able by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in N-able by 28.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 420,082 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in N-able by 221.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in N-able by 91.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in N-able by 11.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 342,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 144,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

N-able ( NYSE:NABL ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. N-able had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

N-able Profile



N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

