Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 326 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.42 on Thursday, reaching $476.47. The stock had a trading volume of 870,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.78 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

