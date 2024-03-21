Contrasting Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.13 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.10 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($0.49) -0.72

LogicMark has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $0.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.77%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73% Vicarious Surgical N/A -82.61% -63.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

