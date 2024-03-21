Contrasting Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $343.77 million 1.08 $22.74 million ($0.14) -36.43 OneConnect Financial Technology $518.92 million 0.17 -$129.62 million ($1.42) -1.58

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89% OneConnect Financial Technology -9.90% -11.63% -4.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tremor International and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tremor International and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 43.14%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Tremor International.

Summary

Tremor International beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

