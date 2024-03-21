Contrasting Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inogen and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inogen currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.85%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.88%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Inogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

93.2% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inogen has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inogen and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $315.66 million 0.53 -$102.45 million ($4.41) -1.61 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.97 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.69

ReWalk Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inogen. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -32.46% -38.98% -27.03% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Inogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

