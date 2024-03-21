Contrasting DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Franklin Resources 4 5 0 0 1.56

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $27.05, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Dividends

Profitability

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 12.33% 2.39% 0.79% Franklin Resources 12.30% 11.15% 4.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.98 $185.28 million $0.49 37.17 Franklin Resources $7.85 billion 1.83 $882.80 million $1.90 14.37

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Franklin Resources on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

