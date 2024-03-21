Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $9,730.80.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 250 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $4,477.50.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

