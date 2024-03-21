Constitution Capital LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $774.91. 2,176,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,892. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day moving average of $628.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

