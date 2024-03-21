Constitution Capital LLC Sells 888 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.32. 2,310,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

