Constitution Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.84. 1,678,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,490. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.82. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

