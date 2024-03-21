Constitution Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.92. The stock had a trading volume of 769,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $256.00.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

