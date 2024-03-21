Constitution Capital LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 1,115,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

