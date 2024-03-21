Constitution Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

SO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 1,140,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

