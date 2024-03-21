Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lifted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

