Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,721 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.12. 4,065,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,538. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

