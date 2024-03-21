Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

