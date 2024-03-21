Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.71. 1,807,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,848. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

