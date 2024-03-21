Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,246. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

