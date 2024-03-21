Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 7.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFG traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $104.23. 655,616 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

