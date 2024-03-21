Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

