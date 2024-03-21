Connor Thomas L. O Sells 40,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

